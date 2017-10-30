× ‘Mechanical failure’ blamed for Cuyahoga County Board of Elections security issue

CLEVELAND– The FOX 8 I-Team learned investigators believe “mechanical failure” at a back door led to a security gap exposed at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections.

Last month, two people went into the building on a Saturday when they found a door unlocked. One of those visitors was former Cleveland Mayor and U.S. Representative Dennis Kucinich. He said he had gone there expecting early voting.

The I-Team found a Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department report determined “several inadequacies” at the back door.

Meantime, the sheriff’s department is also investigating a county guard suspected of sleeping on the job outside the board of elections building. Last week, the I-Team revealed surveillance video at the heart of that investigation. Another guard found the back door propped open.

The officer suspected of sleeping was placed on paid leave as the investigation plays out.

The county said no ballots were tampered with or sensitive documents touched by any intruders.

The county is installing new doors and has already installed new security cameras.

More stories on the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections here