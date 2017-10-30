LOOK: Expert pumpkin carver absolutely nails FOX 8 faces

CLEVELAND -- Mike Pickett knows his way around a pumpkin.
Just ask his company, Illuminated Carves, of Cleveland. It's getting tons of buzz around town ... and even from Cavs players!
In fact, Pickett made a fan in Kevin Love on Sunday after his player renditions were slam dunks with the team.
On Monday, the gourd guru visited FOX 8 to display some of his awesome work. We think his Bill and Tracy pumpkins were spot on!
Do you want your own pumpkin masterpiece?
