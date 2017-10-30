LOOK: Expert pumpkin carver absolutely nails FOX 8 faces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Mike Pickett knows his way around a pumpkin.

Just ask his company, Illuminated Carves, of Cleveland. It's getting tons of buzz around town ... and even from Cavs players!

In fact, Pickett made a fan in Kevin Love on Sunday after his player renditions were slam dunks with the team.

What happens when @kevinlove finds out @MikePickettPGA is carving his face into a pumpkin? You gift it to him! Enjoy🎃👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/JrgzBQRCbc — Wine & Gold United (@CavsWGUnited) October 29, 2017

On Monday, the gourd guru visited FOX 8 to display some of his awesome work. We think his Bill and Tracy pumpkins were spot on!

Do you want your own pumpkin masterpiece?

