LeBron and the Cavs won Halloween again this year

AKRON, Ohio — Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past three years, you’ve probably heard about LeBron’s famous Halloween bashes.

He kills it every year. But, not just with the party … the costumes are epic and generate big-time LOLs.

This year was no different.

DJ Steph Floss posted a bunch of pictures to his Twitter account from tonight’s event. First out of the gate was King James, himself, as Pennywise from “It.”

The man of the honor is here! @KingJames aka Pennywise! pic.twitter.com/mQRXb4S0s3 — DJ Steph Floss (@djstephfloss) October 31, 2017

Then there’s J.R. Smith and his wife, Jewel, as “The Coneheads,” and Kevin Love and his girlfriend, Kate Bock, as pro wrestlers Sting and Hulk Hogan, respectively.

Cavs guard Kyle Korver definitely earned his golden ticket with his spot-on Willy Wonka costume.

Last, but certainly not least: You can blame it on the rain, but you can’t knock the creativity. Well done, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union, as Milli Vanilli. You get first place in our book.

Oh, and that “lost rehearsal” footage on Instagram? Amazing.