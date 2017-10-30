Here’s your Halloween weather planner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Lake effect skies have taken over tonight and will carry us through the last day of October.

Most backyards not near the lake effect zones will see the showers leave the area, but temperatures will remain cold for most trick-or-treating hours.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

However, the lake effect areas of Lake and Ashtabula Counties may hold on to the cold rain and sleet showers as the annual hunt for candy ensues.

Temps will begin to moderate by late-week which will look on track for early-November outlooks.