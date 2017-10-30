Fox 8 Recipe Box: The Dublin Lawyer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Restaurant Week kicks off on Wednesday.

It's a chance to try some of Cleveland's finest restaurants for the special prices of just $33.

More than 50 locally-owned, independent restaurants will be offering three-course specially priced menus.

Nighttown is one of the participating restaurants.

*Click here for more information on Cleveland Restaurant Week

Chef Brandon Ring stopped by Fox 8 News in the Morning to share his recipe for "The Dublin Lawyer."

The Dublin Lawyer

Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 teaspoon cayenne

2 teaspoons paprika

1 1/2 cups sliced button mushrooms

1/2 cup sliced scallions

1 pound cooked lobster meat

salt and pepper

1/4 cup Irish Whiskey

4 cups heavy cream

2 cups hot cooked rice

Instructions:

In a small mixing bowl thoroughly combine softened butter, cayenne pepper, and paprika. In a large deep-sided skillet over medium-high heat, melt the cayenne butter and add the mushrooms, scallions and lobster meat. Saute until mushroom are golden, about 5 minutes, and season with salt and pepper, to taste. Carefully add the whiskey off the heat and cook until almost completely evaporated. Add the cream and reduce until thickened. Serve in large bowls over hot rice.