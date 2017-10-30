Driver killed after 12-year-old leaps from Virginia interstate overpass

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A Virginia driver is dead after a 12-year-old “jumped from the Cedar Lane overpass” in Fairfax County and landed on a car heading eastbound on I-66, police say.

The 12-year-old fell from the overpass and landed on a Ford Escape being driven by Marisa Harris, 22. Harris was “incapacitated” by the impact, and her passenger, who was not injured, was able to steer the car off of 66, WDCW reported.

Harris died at the scene. The boy who fell off the overpass was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital and treated for life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted suicide.