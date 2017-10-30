Don’t miss out! Get tickets now for 3rd annual Princess Ball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- If you want to take your little one to the 3rd annual Princess Ball at SouthPark Mall this weekend, you might want to buy your tickets now.

Last year's event sold out.

The event, which features more than 15 fairy tale princesses, benefits A Special Wish Cleveland. The organization grants wishes to children in Northeast Ohio with life-threatening illnesses.

The event is Sunday, November 5th at SouthPark Mall in Strongsville from 8 - 11 a.m.

The $30 Fairy Tale Pass includes admission, bottled water and breakfast snacks, a princess makeover station, a wand craft station, a live singing performance, and a princess passport.

Any child 2 years and up is required to have a ticket.

Parents are encouraged to take pictures of their children with the princesses.

