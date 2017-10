Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio-- A single-car crash in Akron took the life of a Portage County man Monday morning.

The vehicle was turning onto Ada Street from Lovers Lane at about 4 a.m. Akron police said during the turn, the car hit the curb, a utility pole and a tree.

The car came to a rest on its roof.

The driver, 36-year-old James Stetka, was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital, but died en route.

The crash is still under investigation.