Brook Park firefighters have new Halloween option for kids after last year’s candy investigation

BROOK PARK, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I TEAM has found new fallout from a story we broke last year that sparked worldwide reaction. And what’s happening now benefits kids.

On Halloween night, kids can go to the main Brook Park fire station on Holland Road for free candy. And firefighters there will also hand out neon bracelets that glow.

This comes after an uproar last year when Brook Park firefighters hit the streets on Halloween night handing out candy from fire vehicles, and that sparked an internal investigation.

A fire department supervisor ended up suspended and then given a letter of reprimand. The Mayor said firefighters did it without permission.

The City Hall investigation and punishment led to harsh backlash from local residents and people from around the world.

The Brook Park Mayor promised this Halloween would be different, and this year City Hall is teaming up with the firefighters union.

Mayor Tom Coyne said, “Every parent wants their kids to have a safe and memorable experience on Halloween—and this almost guarantees it.”

Brook Park Local #1141 Firefighters President Matt Wright said, “We’ll provide a safe place for kids to have some Halloween fun.”

The candy and glow bracelets will be given away at the main Brook Park fire station from 5:30-8:30PM on Halloween night. The glowing bracelets can help trick-or-treaters stay safe by making them more visible in the dark.

