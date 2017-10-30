ATM taken in early morning smash-and-grab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA, Ohio -- Parma police are investigating an early morning smash-and-grab.

It happened around 4 a.m. Monday at the BP at State and Brookpark Roads. The gas station was open at the time.

One van was used to pull the ATM from the gas station. Another was used to drive the ATM away.

This is at least the second time the BP at this location has been hit.

Thieves took the ATM from the same gas station back in April of 2016.

Northeast Ohio has had a string of these types of robberies in recent years.