13 dead in wrong-way crashes so far this year 

CLEVELAND-- There have been 21 wrong-way crashes in Ohio so far in 2017. Those crashes resulted in 13 deaths, including two in the last week in Cleveland.

Wrong-way wrecks make up a relatively small percentage of total crashes, but ODOT Spokesperson Amanda McFarland says they often leave the most damage.

"Unfortunately while very rare they are always very severe that's why we spend a lot of time talking about them and talking to people to get them to make better choices behind the wheel," McFarland said.

McFarland says around 75% of wrong-way drivers are impaired, so ODOT has added more signs and changed where they are located.

"We have doubled up our wrong way do not enter signs and we have made some of them higher and some of them a little lower because we've learned that studies show drivers that are impaired tend to look down a little bit more when driving," she explained.

In 2016 18 people were killed in wrong-way crashes, that number was up from 2015.

McFarland says the state has considered and is still looking at a wrong way detection system but says deciding where to put it is a problem.

"There is no one ramp that everyone in the state accesses and goes the wrong way so it's hard to pinpoint where we should put those and it's very costly," McFarland said.

Arizona is the first state to commit to using the detection system. It will spend a few million dollars to install it on a section of highway.