Video: HUGE hog roams the streets of Alabama town

video courtesy of Angela Rena

PHENIX CITY, Alabama - Now that's a whole lotta hog!

An Alabama woman was shocked to see an enormous - and by that we mean huge, gigantic, whopping big - hog just wandering the streets of Phenix City, Alabama.

Angela Rena was at a park on October 26 when she saw the massive creature strolling the neighborhood. She was able to get some pics and even some video, after she got over the initial shock of the size of the porker.

Can you imagine seeing that guy in your neighborhood park?