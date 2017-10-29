× Suspect in Sunday morning homicide arrested after standoff with Cleveland police

CLEVELAND – Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 65-year-old Cleveland woman.

The victim’s body was discovered at 8:40 Sunday morning in the front yard of a home on Montrose Avenue. She had been stabbed and cut in her neck.

Police discovered she had a protection order out against her ex-boyfriend. When they went to his home on Birchwood Avenue they found 65-year-old Dale Peters in a car in the driveway. He had a large kitchen knife placed against his neck and was threatening to harm himself and police.

Crisis negotiators and SWAT were called out. After a number of hours, Peters did leave his car, but began stabbing himself in the face when he did.

He was taken into custody and transported to MetroHealth Medical Center. He remained there Sunday evening.

Homicide investigators as well as the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner are continuing the investigation into this.

41.464843 -81.794364