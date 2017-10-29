× Round 1 of 2017 OHSAA football playoffs set

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The road to Canton officially kicks off this week as high school football teams have now reached the “win or go home” portion of Friday Night Touchdown.

Round 1 of the OHSAA playoffs is set. Highlights include the Division 1, Region matchup between Massillon Perry at St. Ignatius. Canton McKinley will be playing at St. Ed’s. Stow is slated to play at Mentor and Massillon Jackson will play at Euclid.

All games this year will be played on Friday nights.

Here is the complete list of all of the pairings:

Division I – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Region 1

8 Massillon Perry (9-1) at 1 Cle. St. Ignatius (9-1)

7 Canton McKinley (8-2) at 2 Lakewood St. Edward (9-1)

6 Stow-Munroe Falls (9-1) at 3 Mentor (9-1)

5 Massillon Jackson (8-2) at 4 Euclid (8-2)

Region 2

8 Lorain (8-2) at 1 Tol. Whitmer (10-0)

7 Dublin Jerome (7-3) at 2 Powell Olentangy Liberty (8-2)

6 Gahanna Lincoln (6-4) at 3 Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (9-1)

5 Lewis Center Olentangy (7-3) at 4 Dublin Coffman (8-2)

Region 3

8 Hilliard Darby (7-3) at 1 Centerville (9-1)

7 Kettering Fairmont (7-3) at 2 Hilliard Bradley (10-0)

6 Clayton Northmont (8-2) at 3 Pickerington Central (9-1)

5 Pickerington North (8-2) at 4 Huber Heights Wayne (7-3)

Region 4

8 Fairfield (6-4) at 1 Cin. St. Xavier (9-1)

7 Cin. Archbishop Moeller (4-6) at 2 Cin. Colerain (8-2)

6 Cin. West Clermont (7-3) at 3 Mason (8-2)

5 Milford (8-2) at 4 Cin. Sycamore (8-2)

Division II – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Region 5

8 Mayfield (6-4) at 1 Akron Archbishop Hoban (9-1)

7 Cle. Benedictine (6-4) at 2 Barberton (10-0)

6 Eastlake North (6-4) at 3 Bedford (9-1)

5 Hudson (7-3) at 4 Lyndhurst Brush (8-2)

Region 6

8 Tol. St. John’s Jesuit (6-4) at 1 Avon (10-0)

7 Sylvania Northview (8-2) at 2 Wadsworth (10-0)

6 Grafton Midview (8-2) at 3 Olmsted Falls (9-1)

5 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (9-1) at 4 Medina Highland (8-2)

Region 7

8 Canal Winchester (6-4) at 1 Cols. Walnut Ridge (8-1)

7 Youngstown Boardman (6-4) at 2 Massillon Washington (7-3)

6 Ashland (8-2) at 3 Cols. Mifflin (8-2)

5 New Albany (6-4) at 4 Whitehall-Yearling (7-3)

Region 8

8 Harrison (8-2) at 1 Cin. La Salle (8-2)

7 Chillicothe (8-2) at 2 Cin. Winton Woods (9-1)

6 Troy (8-2) at 3 Cin. Anderson (9-1)

5 Day. Belmont (9-0) at 4 Sidney (9-1)

Division III – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Region 9

8 Aurora (6-4) at 1 Canfield (10-0)

7 Tallmadge (7-3) at 2 Medina Buckeye (10-0)

6 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) at 3 Peninsula Woodridge (9-1)

5 Alliance (9-1) at 4 Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin (8-2)

Region 10

8 Cle. Glenville (7-3) at 1 Tol. Central Catholic (8-2)

7 Mansfield Senior (8-2) at 2 Bay Village Bay (10-0)

6 Hunting Valley Univ. School (7-3) at 3 Parma Padua Franciscan (8-2)

5 Clyde (8-2) at 4 Sandusky (10-0)

Region 11

8 Granville (8-2) at 1 Bellefontaine (9-1)

7 Jackson (8-2) at 2 Cols. Independence (8-1)

6 New Philadelphia (9-1) at 3 Cols. Bishop Hartley (9-1)

5 Dresden Tri-Valley (9-1) at 4 Cols. Marion-Franklin (8-2)

Region 12

8 Elida (8-2) at 1 Trotwood-Madison (10-0)

7 Day. Chaminade Julienne (7-3) at 2 Kettering Archbishop Alter (9-1)

6 New Richmond (8-2) at 3 Franklin (8-2)

5 Day. Dunbar (7-3) at 4 Goshen (9-1)

Division IV – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Region 13

8 Salem (7-3) at 1 Steubenville (10-0)

7 Struthers (7-3) at 2 Perry (10-0)

6 Girard (9-1) at 3 Cortland Lakeview (9-1)

5 Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (6-4) at 4 Poland Seminary (8-2)

Region 14

8 Lorain Clearview (9-1) at 1 Bellville Clear Fork (10-0)

7 Wauseon (8-2) at 2 Shelby (10-0)

6 Marengo Highland (8-2) at 3 St. Marys Memorial (9-1)

5 Bellevue (7-3) at 4 Pepper Pike Orange (8-2)

Region 15

8 Chillicothe Unioto (8-2) at 1 Newark Licking Valley (10-0)

7 Duncan Falls Philo (7-3) at 2 St. Clairsville (8-2)

6 Meadowbrook (8-2) at 3 Gnaddenhutten Indian Valley (10-0)

5 New Concord John Glenn (8-2) at 4 Carroll Bloom-Carroll (8-2)

Region 16

8 Waverly (7-3) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-0)

7 London (8-2) at 2 Cin. Wyoming (10-0)

6 Cin. Indian Hill (8-2) at 3 Cin. Taft (8-2)

5 Plain City Jonathan Alder (8-2) at 4 Clarksville Clinton-Massie (9-1)

Division V – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Region 17

8 Columbiana Crestview (6-4) at 1 North Lima South Range (10-0)

7 Wickliffe (7-3) at 2 Orwell Grand Valley (10-0)

6 Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (6-4) at 3 Sullivan Black River (9-1)

5 Navarre Fairless (8-2) at 4 Akron Manchester (8-2)

Region 18

8 Swanton (7-3) at 1 Pemberville Eastwood (10-0)

7 Genoa Area (8-2) at 2 Marion Pleasant (8-1)

6 Lewistown Indian Lake (7-3) at 3 Archbold (8-2)

5 Tontogany Otsego (8-2) at 4 Milan Edison (8-2)

Region 19

8 Cols. Bishop Ready (7-3) at 1 Wheelersburg (10-0)

7 Martins Ferry (7-3) at 2 Portsmouth West (9-1)

6 Oak Hill (7-2) at 3 Johnstown-Monroe (8-2)

5 Gahanna Cols. Academy (8-2) at 4 Belmont Union Local (8-2)

Region 20

8 Reading (7-3) at 1 Casstown Miami East (9-1)

7 Anna (7-3) at 2 Middletown Madison (8-2)

6 Jamestown Greeneview (10-0) at 3 Cin. Hills Christian Academy (7-2)

5 West Jefferson (9-0) at 4 Bethel-Tate (10-0)

Division VI – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Region 21

8 Columbiana (7-3) at 1 Rootstown (10-0)

7 East Palestine (8-2) at 2 Mogadore (8-1)

6 Youngstown Liberty (8-2) at 3 Kirtland (10-0)

5 Berlin Center Western Reserve (8-2) at 4 Creston Norwayne (9-1)

Region 22

8 Ada (7-3) at 1 Findlay Liberty-Benton (9-1)

7 Carey (7-3) at 2 Bucyrus Wynford (8-2)

6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-3) at 3 Attica Seneca East (8-1)

5 Gibsonburg (9-1) at 4 Hicksville (8-2)

Region 23

8 Shadyside (7-3) at 1 Nelsonville-York (10-0)

7 Steubenville Catholic Central (7-3) at 2 Chillicothe Southeastern (10-0)

6 Sarahsville Shenandoah (8-2) at 3 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (9-1)

5 Galion Northmor (8-2) at 4 Beverly Fort Frye (9-1)

Region 24

8 Miamisburg Dayton Christian (9-1) at 1 Lima Central Catholic (9-1)

7 Fort Recovery (6-4) at 2 Maria Stein Marion Local (10-0)

6 Mechanicsburg (8-2) at 3 Spencerville (8-2)

5 Tipp City Bethel (9-1) at 4 Coldwater (7-3)

Division VII – Games at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3

Region 25

8 Vienna Mathews (6-4) at 1 Dalton (10-0)

7 Warren John F Kennedy (4-6) at 2 Cuyahoga Heights (8-1)

6 Youngstown Valley Christian (5-5) at 3 East Canton (8-2)

5 Lisbon David Anderson (6-4) at 4 Windham (8-2)

Region 26

8 Haviland Wayne Trace (6-4) at 1 Norwalk St. Paul (10-0)

7 Leipsic (7-3) at 2 McComb (8-2)

6 Sycamore Mohawk (8-2) at 3 Pandora-Gilboa (8-2)

5 Tiffin Calvert (7-3) at 4 Edgerton (8-2)

Region 27

8 Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans (8-2) at 1 Danville (9-1)

7 Portsmouth Sciotoville Community (8-2) at 2 Waterford (9-1)

6 Hannibal River (6-4) at 3 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9-1)

5 Glouster Trimble (8-2) at 4 Lucas (8-2)

Region 28

8 Ansonia (6-4) at 1 Convoy Crestview (9-1)

7 Lima Perry (6-4) at 2 Sidney Lehman Catholic (9-1)

6 DeGraff Riverside (6-4) at 3 Delphos St. John’s (6-4)

5 Fort Loramie (8-2) at 4 Minster (6-4)