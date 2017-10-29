Reward offered in case of assault, theft of gun from off-duty Cleveland police officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Police department has announced a reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspects in an assault on an off-duty Cleveland police officer.

The assault happened late Thursday night at the Taco Bell at Lee Road and Westview Avenue, where the officer regularly worked security.

Police said the officer, who has not yet been identified, was in uniform when she was escorting a customer to their car. That's when two people jumped out from behind a dumpster, attacked her, took her gun, and ran away. The officer was later treated for facial injuries.

In a Friday press conference, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told the suspects involved in the attack to turn themselves in. Chief Williams referred to them as "cowardly thugs" and told the suspects, "the men and women on the Cleveland police force are coming after you."

Anyone with direct information about the assault is asked to contact investigators in the Fourth District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5418.

Overnight information can be given at 216-621-1234.

Anonymous information can be reported via Crimestoppers at 216-252-7463.

A reward of up to $2,500.00 is available through Crimestoppers for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of the suspects or for any information that leads to the recovery of the officer's gun.

