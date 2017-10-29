× Portion of I-77 North closed due to large fuel spill after crash

CLEVELAND — A portion of Interstate 77 North is closed because of a fuel tanker truck crash at Pershing Avenue. The roadway is shutdown between the Pershing and Broadway exits while crews work to clean up more approximately 500 gallons of fuel that spilled onto the freeway.

Cleveland police say the accident happened early Sunday morning before 4 a.m. The Cleveland Fire Department said a wrong-way driver crashed into another car head-on, causing the fuel truck to swerve off the side of the road and crash.

The truck’s tank was ruptured, spilling about 500 gallons of fuel onto the roadway.

EPA cleaning up fuel spill. I-77 North closed from Pershing to Broadway exits. Cleveland Fire crews still on scene for safety, support. pic.twitter.com/ofKXWDlYFN — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 29, 2017

@ClevelandFire Crews respond with a truck loaded with absorbent and the foam trailer. Still on scene awaiting another fuel tanker. pic.twitter.com/XWX62EJjFt — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 29, 2017

Fuel Tanker swerved off of 77 to avoid accident. Tank ruptured. Fuel spill on highway. HazMat crews applying foam, mitigating damage. pic.twitter.com/NzuD8eeONg — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 29, 2017

Cleveland fire and HAZMAT crews applied foam to the spill as a vapor barrier to keep the fuel spill from igniting, the department said on its Twitter page.

The Environmental Protection Agency is on scene assisting with the spill.

There was no immediate word on injuries in this crash.

