Final farewell: Funeral for Girard police officer killed in the line of duty today

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — He served his community for five years, never leaving a situation until it was better. Now, hundreds of mourners this afternoon will pay their respects to Girard Police Officer Justin Leo, to say thanks.

A funeral mass for Officer Leo will be held at 1 p.m., inside the Beeghly Center at Youngstown State University. Visitation services were held on Saturday inside the Covelli Centre at YSU.

Officer Leo was shot and killed last Saturday while responding to a domestic disturbance on Indiana Avenue in Girard. Police said suspect Jason Marble shot Officer Leo; another officer then returned fire, killing Marble.

The 31-year-old worked as a Girard police officer for five years.

His parents, Pat and David Leo, told FOX 8 earlier this week that they were very grateful for all the support they have received from the community.

Any memorial donations should be submitted to the Trumbull County Wolves Scholarship Fund in Justin Leo’s name, per the family’s request.

Officer Leo will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery, following a private committal service .

