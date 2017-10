CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a woman’s death Sunday morning.

Police say officers responded to a report of a dead body at around 9 a.m. in the 15000 block of Montrose Avenue.

An unidentified woman was found dead. She had been stabbed, a police report said.

Further details, including suspect information, were not immediately released.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates as they become available.