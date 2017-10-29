A look at the weather week ahead, including the trick-or-treat forecast

Posted 10:24 pm, October 29, 2017, by

CLEVELAND - Our chilly, mostly cloudy, trend continues.  There are pockets of drizzle around, and there will be a few showers overnight that may mix with wet snowflakes at times.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page. 

More scattered showers, clouds and wind on Monday with temperatures staying in the 40’s for the 3rd day in a row.  Good news, our Halloween forecast continues to look dry, but a little on the chilly side.  Our ghosts and goblins will be trick-or-treating in extra layers!