A look at the weather week ahead, including the trick-or-treat forecast

CLEVELAND - Our chilly, mostly cloudy, trend continues. There are pockets of drizzle around, and there will be a few showers overnight that may mix with wet snowflakes at times.

More scattered showers, clouds and wind on Monday with temperatures staying in the 40’s for the 3rd day in a row. Good news, our Halloween forecast continues to look dry, but a little on the chilly side. Our ghosts and goblins will be trick-or-treating in extra layers!