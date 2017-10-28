× Visitation services for fallen Girard police officer held today

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Friends, family and community members on Saturday will pay their respects to fallen Girard Police Officer Justin Leo, who was killed in the line of duty last weekend.

Mourners will gather from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. for calling hours inside the Covelli Centre at Youngstown State University.

A funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday at YSU’s Beeghly Center. Officer Leo will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Officer Leo was shot and killed last Saturday while responding to a domestic disturbance on Indiana Avenue in Girard. Police said suspect Jason Marble shot Officer Leo; another officer then returned fire, killing Marble.

The 31-year-old worked as a Girard police officer for five years.

His parents, Pat and David Leo, told FOX 8 earlier this week that they were very grateful for all the support they have received from the community.

Any memorial donations should be submitted to the Trumbull County Wolves Scholarship Fund in Justin Leo’s name, per the family’s request.

