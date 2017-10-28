No joke: it snowed Saturday morning in Columbus; are we ready, CLE?

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Columbus is less than a 2.5 hour drive down I-271 from here in northeast Ohio.

And today, Saturday October 28, 2017, it snowed in Columbus.

First ❄️ of the season showing up on our OHGO cameras in @ODOT_Columbus. Are you ready for winter? pic.twitter.com/d07oW2mnzO — ODOT_Statewide (@ODOT_Statewide) October 28, 2017

We’ve been warned. It’s coming.

Now, October snow might not be that unusual, but given that we had a heat wave not all that long ago in September, it came as a bit more of a shock to people’s systems.

The flakes came in with a cold front following rain showers that developed late Friday and swept across the state into early Saturday.

It’s going to stay chilly here for the rest of the weekend…and there MAY be a few wet flakes to the east Sunday.

And so it begins.

What’s in store for us this winter? Check out the Fox 8 weather team’s Winter Weather Forecast for 2017 right here.