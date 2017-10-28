Identity of Steelyard Commons shooting victim released

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The identity of a man who was found fatally shot at Steelyard Commons Friday afternoon has been released.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office, the victim is 29-year-old Timothy Settles.

Police say Settles was found dead in his car in front of the Burlington Coat Factory at about 3 p.m. Friday. He had been shot in the head.

First Interstate Properties, which owns Steelyard Commons, released the following statement on Friday:

"At this time, we do not have any details about this isolated incident. We want to thank the local safety forces that responded so quickly and our own security team that followed the protocols we have in-place at Steelyard Commons. We are cooperating with the police to determine how this event occurred."

Police have no suspects at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

