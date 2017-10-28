× Good Samaritans credited with saving toddler from running car with overdose victims in front seat

MASSILLON, Ohio – Police in Massillon are crediting two Good Samaritans for helping to save the lives of two adults and a child in what eventually turned out to be an overdose case.

When police arrived on the scene at a gas station on Lincoln Way West Thursday evening, the fire department had been treating two adults in a car who had been found slumped over in the front seat.

Police discovered that the car had been in drive in the lot, and two citizens, Sarah Wentzel and Tonya Foutty, had blocked the car in with their own car to keep it from progressing further. They were able to put the car into park and then rescued a 3-year-old child from the car. They had given the driver of the car first aid, not knowing if the situation was a medical emergency or not.

The driver of the car was arrested for OVI, possession of drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Drugs, Open Container in a Motor Vehicle, DUS, and Endangering Children. The front seat passenger was also arrested, charged with Possession of Marijuana and Endangering Children, being the person who had custody of the child in the car.

A straw used to snort illegal drugs, a blue pill crusher, and some brown powdery substance was found in the driver’s purse.

The child was released to a family member, and Child Protective Services was contacted.