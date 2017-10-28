Forecast: Chilly rain to kick off the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Rain is slowly working its way from west to east this morning. You'll need your umbrella as you head out this morning. Things will gradually improve out west by lunch time. It will take until later in the day for some drying to take place out east. Temps will only be in the 40s today.

Here's a look at our forecast this morning into the afternoon.

Hopefully you enjoyed the high of 69°F on Friday... because it was ONLY a one-day hiccup in the overall cool to cold flow and pattern. It was lurking just to the west all day, and now that chilly air has arrived.

Most of the rain is BEHIND the cold front this time. That type of precipitation pattern tends to move through very slowly and may hang on for much of today.

Note how the sun may try to come out west of I-77 late in the day.

As of right now, Halloween looks completely dry but a little on the chilly side. Our ghosts and goblins will be trick-or-treating in extra layers!