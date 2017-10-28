Forecast: bundle up to start your Sunday

CLEVELAND - COLD! A big change swooped into to Northeast Ohio this weekend.
Temperatures will be near freezing Sunday morning. A disturbance swings in Sunday bringing a few showers hit and miss showers with it. There could be a few wet snowflakes mixing in at times in the morning. Otherwise, our chilly, mostly cloudy trend continues.
As of right now, Halloween looks completely dry but a little on the chilly side. Our ghosts and goblins will be trick-or-treating in extra layers!
