It was a rainy night to finish off the regular season but Skyfox still did it's job catching plenty of sky scores! First stop saw Alliance beat Marlington 36-29.

Next stop in Rootstown where the Rovers beat the Mogadore Wildcats 24-7.

The last stop of the evening in Ravenna where Garrettsville Garfield lost to Southeast 26-21.

