Congratulations to Wadsworth's Joey Baughman who is this week's H. Jacks Plumbing & Heating Player of the Week. He put up over 500 yards on offense as his team beat Hudson 49-35. Baughman rushed for 245 yards and five touchdowns and was 22 of 33 through the air for 275 yards.

