FNTD Season Finale Game of the Week: Magics beat Hornets

The Barberton Magics beat the Highland Hornets 48-14 in our Friday Night Touchdown Game of the Week. Barberton led 28 to nothing at halftime and never looked back. The Magics were led by quarterback Zane Ries who threw three touchdown passes, two to Garrett Turnbaugh and one to Keyandre Hood. Keye Thompson also scored two touchdowns one of which was an 85 yard punt return.

The win gave the Magics their first undefeated season in school history. Barberton will start their playoff run on Friday.

