EAST CLEVELAND — Firefighters in East Cleveland are on the scene of a landfill fire on Noble Road.

Euclid Avenue is closed between Noble and Ivanhoe roads because of the blaze. Thick smoke could be seen billowing from a large pile of trash.

Crews activated a ladder truck to stay on top of the fire.

Firefighters from South Euclid and other cities responded to assist East Cleveland.

Additional details were not available.

