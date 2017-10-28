Dream come true: 2-year-old OSU Band fan joins Skull Session in Columbus

COLUMBUS, OH – A two-and-a-half-year-old who dreams of one day being a member of the Ohio State University Marching Band (aka TBDBITL) got his start today.

Nolan Martin was invited to join the Skull Session before the Ohio State/Penn State game at the Horseshoe. And all his practice dotting the I really paid off:

Nolan gained fame earlier this month when his mom Katie posted video of him practicing his marching band moves – in uniform. Of course, its adorableness went completely viral, and that’s what brought him to the attention of the band.

Nolan, you have pretty much stolen all of our hearts. Go Nolan! Go Bucks!