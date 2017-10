CLEVELAND — A 45-year-old man was robbed and stabbed at a local fast food restaurant early Saturday morning.

Cleveland police say it happened at the Rally’s in the 14100 block of Kinsman Road.

The man was stabbed in the chest and face. His condition was not immediately known.

Further details, including suspect information, were not released.

