Brrr! Cloudy and chilly for Saturday night

CHILLY! A big change swooped into to Northeast Ohio this weekend.

Temperatures are rather chilly with cold showers around. Plenty of clouds around tonight with a slight chance of a spotty shower.

Temperatures will be near freezing Sunday morning. A disturbance swings in tomorrow bringing a few showers hit and miss showers with it. There could be a few wet snowflakes mixing in at times in the morning. Otherwise, our chilly, mostly cloudy trend continues.

As of right now, Halloween looks completely dry but a little on the chilly side. Our ghosts and goblins will be trick-or-treating in extra layers!