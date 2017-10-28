× Browns get unwelcome London wake-up call, Dieken to miss calling game

CLEVELAND (AP) — A trip to London may be the wake-up call the Cleveland Browns need to get the season going. Unfortunately they got a wake-up call on Saturday not Sunday.

The fire alarms forced the Browns from their Pennyhill Park Resort at around 5:45 am after a gas leak started in the hotel’s kitchen. The Browns then spent the next hour in a temporary locker room at the facility before they were cleared to return to their rooms.

The Browns were forced to push their walk-through practice back by 2 hours on Saturday because of the early wake-up call.

They will have another early wake-up call Sunday when they face the Vikings in London. That game will kick off at 9:30 am Cleveland time, 1:30 London time.

Former Browns offensive tackle and current radio commentator Doug Dieken didn’t travel with the team to London and will miss his first broadcast in nearly 30 years.

Dieken was hospitalized this week with an undisclosed illness, preventing him from accompanying the Browns for Sunday’s matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, the team’s first regular-season international game.

One of the most durable players in franchise history, Dieken has been part of the club’s radio team since 1985 after his 14-year career ended. He last missed a game in 1989.

Dieken made 194 consecutive starts for the Browns from 1971-84 and played in 203 games.

Coincidentally, his absence comes in the same week that his close friend, Browns Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas, will miss the first game of his career with a torn triceps tendon. Thomas was hurt in last Sunday’s loss to Tennessee and underwent season-ending surgery.