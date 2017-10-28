× Baseball commissioner will ‘revisit’ Chief Wahoo issue in offseason

HOUSTON – Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said on Saturday that he will be dealing with the Indian’s logo in the offseason.

The Indians’ decision to keep using their Chief Wahoo logo has been criticized by Native Americans and others.

Manfred brought up the Chief Wahoo issue when he was discussing the decision to suspend Houston Astros first baseman on Saturday for the first five games next season. The punishment came a day after Gurriel’s actions toward the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher during Game 3.

He did not compare Gurriel’s actions with the logo, though. “I see a difference between behavior from one player directed specifically at a player and a logo,” he said. “While both are problematic, I don’t see them as the same issue. We continue to have conversations with the Indians about the logo, and it’s an issue I intend to deal with in the offseason.”

The Cuban-born Gurriel pulled on the corners of his eyes after homering off Darvish during Houston’s 5-3 win Friday night. He also used a derogatory Spanish term in reference to Darvish, who was born in Japan.

“I made an offensive gesture that was indefensible,” Gurriel said in a statement released by the Astros. “I sincerely apologize to everyone that I offended with my actions. I deeply regret it.”

“I would particularly like to apologize to Yu Darvish, a pitcher that I admire and respect. I would also like to apologize to the Dodgers organization, the Astros, Major League Baseball and to all fans across the game,” he said.