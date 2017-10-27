× Wooster police investigating deadly crash after car goes into the water

WOOSTER-The Wooster Police Department is investigating a deadly accident that happened Friday morning.

Shortly after 7 a.m. Friday, Wooster fire and police were notified that a car was in the water near the 4200 block of Woodlake Trail.

The dive team was called to the scene and pulled the driver out of the water.

The victim was taken to Wooster Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Her identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Wooster Police Officers and members of Wooster Fire and EMS continue to investigate this incident.

At this time, the cause of the accident is unknown.