Wickliffe police chase ends in crash, car catching fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WICKLIFFE, Ohio-- A suspect was seriously hurt when he crashed his car after leading officers on a brief chase in Wickliffe early Friday morning.

The pursuit started because the car had a light out. Police said the 27-year-old man had a loaded gun in the car and had a prior conviction preventing him from having a weapon.

The less than 2-mile chase began at Euclid Avenue and Bishop Road, and went down Euclid Avenue. It came to an end when the suspect crashed at East 305th Street and the car caught fire.

Officers had to drag the suspect out of the burning car.

Police will pursue charges against the suspect, who is expected to make a full recovery.