Two Cleveland CVS stores robbed 50+ times by same group

CLEVELAND-- The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office and the Cleveland Division of Police are working to identify a group that's robbed two CVS stores in Cleveland dozens of times.

Prosecutor Michael O'Malley said the suspects targeted the CVS at West Boulevard and Lorain Avenue 24 times since March 3. The store at Madison Avenue and West Boulevard has been hit 32 times since July 3.

O'Malley said the same core group of juveniles and young adults is responsible. Each time, they create havoc and take away the viability of these businesses.

The crimes have cost CVS tens of thousands of dollars in losses, O'Malley said during a news conference on Friday. He also fears the violence is escalating, citing an armed robbery from this weekend.

Anyone with information should call the First District Detective Bureau at 216-623-5118 or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

