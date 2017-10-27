Ohio officer uses unique tools to shoo deer to safety

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NILES, Ohio-- The Niles Police Department used an unorthodox method to get a scared deer to safety on Friday.

Officers were called to First Presbyterian Church on Summit Avenue, where a deer was trying to smash through the windows. Police said the animal was clearly agitated and in danger of injuring itself or others.

That's when police decided to use "less than lethal tools." The officer threw pillows at the deer to shoo it away. You can see him towards the end of the video.

According to Niles police, the deer was last seen running south from the scene and away to safety.