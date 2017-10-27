Off-duty officer assaulted, gun stolen while working security

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland police are looking for the two men who assaulted an off-duty officer and took her gun.

It happened late Thursday night at the Taco Bell at Lee Rd. and Westview Ave. where the officer regularly works security.

Police said the officer, who has not been identified, was in uniform when she was escorting a customer to their car. That’s when two people jumped out from behind a dumpster, attacked her, took her gun, and then ran away.

Police said the officer was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center to be treated for facial injuries.

Officers searched the area near the restaurant for several hours using a K-9 but were unable to locate the attackers.