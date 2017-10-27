New dash cam video of 10-year-old leading police on chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTLAKE, Ohio-- The Westlake Police Department released dash cam video on Friday of their officers following a 10-year-old boy, who led authorities on a chase.

The chase on Thursday went through three counties and, at times, reached speeds of 100 mph. Police said the boy drove west on Interstate 90, fled from Westlake officers and got onto the Ohio Turnpike.

The pursuit ended when a trooper nudged the car into a sign. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the boy was combative.

This was the second time in two weeks he took family cars.

The boy's father said the family is working together to get him the help he needs.

