Missing: David Appel

WESTLAKE, Ohio -- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

David Appel, 42, hasn't been seen in nine years.

He disappeared when he was 33.

He has a moustache and beard and was last seen in Westlake.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westlake police department at 440-871-3311.

