CLEVELAND- An extraordinary 11-year-old boy has been through more in his young life, than most of us will ever endure in a lifetime.

Zeke Hambree was born with a rare life-threatening genetic condition. He is paralyzed from the waist down, but that hasn't dampened his joy for living.

Wayne Dawson introduces us to Zeke in the video above and shows us why he is truly Wayne's hero.