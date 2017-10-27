Masked man orders customers to floor, fires shot in Subway robbery

AKRON, Ohio — Police are searching for a man who ordered customers to the floor at gunpoint before robbing a Subway in Akron.

According to reports, it happened at 9:15 p.m. Wednesday at 1596 W. Market St.

The man entered the store wearing a ski mask, took out a handgun and ordered customers to the floor.

He demanded money from the register and fired one round into the air.

Before running out of the restaurant, he took the wallets from two customers.

The suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with white lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.