Man shot and killed in Steelyard Commons parking lot; suspect fled

CLEVELAND–The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a homicide at Steelyard Commons.

A 30-year-old man was found dead in a vehicle in front of the Burlington Coat Factory at about 3 p.m. Friday. Police said he suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The suspect fled the scene and officers are patrolling the area.

First Interstate Properties, which owns Steelyard Commons, released the following statement:

“At this time, we do not have any details about this isolated incident. We want to thank the local safety forces that responded so quickly and our own security team that followed the protocols we have in-place at Steelyard Commons. We are cooperating with the police to determine how this event occurred.”

