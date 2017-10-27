Man believed to be suspect who shot Willoughby Hills officers speaks on podcast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio-- The Willoughby Hills Police chief says his department is aware of a podcast that aired Thursday that contains an interview with the man accused of shooting two of his officers.

“I did not listen to it, but it was forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for informational purposes,” said Police Chief Christopher Collins.

The man refers to himself as NPK and gives a detailed account of the September shooting during the EF Net News podcast. It’s believed that NPK is Timmothy Scott Schmidt, who police said shot Willoughby Hills Officers Cory Planisek and Craig Anderson at Classic BMW.

“Well, I am sure as hell feeling a lot better than I was when I was doing a half of gram of heroin,” the man can be heard saying during the interview.

He added he was at the dealership getting his car looked at and was videotaping the workers. He said police were called and he panicked because he knew he there were warrants out for his arrest.

“I was allegedly… running and gunning,” he can be heard saying on the podcast.

The officers returned fire. Two officers and the suspect were seriously injured. Both officers have been released from the hospital and are now recovering at home.

Schmidt remains hospitalized and has not yet been charged. Police said they will not officially charge hin until he is released from the hospital. An officer is sitting outside of his hospital room.

The chief said since Schmidt is not officially charged he is allowed to have access to social media like any other hospital patient.

Continuing coverage of this story here