I-TEAM: Only small increase in Cleveland officers this year despite promises by city

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The FOX 8 I TEAM has found only a small increase in the number of Cleveland Police officers on your streets despite months of promises about new officers.

We reviewed the number of Cleveland officers who have completed training this year as well as the number currently in training. And we also looked at the total number of officers who have left the force for any reason including retirements, terminations and more.

Using those numbers, we found, with two months left in the year, the city has gained only 37 officers.

At the beginning of the year, Mayor Frank Jackson promised an increase of 65 patrol officers.

A spokesman for the mayor says the city now has 1485 officers. And the city plans to increase that to 1601 by the end of next year.

Councilman Zack Reed is running for mayor and promising to add 400 officers saying City Hall has not made putting more police on the street enough of a priority. When pressed for a timetable though, Reed admitted getting to his more aggressive goal still could take years.