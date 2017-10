HAWAII — Honolulu is the first major city to make it illegal for people to look at cellphones, tablets or video games while crossing a road or highway.

Fox Carolina reports that if you are caught looking down at your electronic device, you will be fined between $15 and $35 for the first offense.

Additional violations increase up to $99.

Pedestrians are still allowed to talk on their cell phones while crossing the street.

