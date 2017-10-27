MENTOR, Oh -- The Mentor High School Marching Band took to the field in the early morning hours to welcome Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton to their stadium. The band has over 250 students this year and is under the direction of Steve Poremba. Kenny spent the morning getting to know the band and getting a sample of this year's music.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Mentor High School Cardinal Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Harvey Red Raider High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: North Ridgeville High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Vermilion High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Orange High School Marching Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Springfield High School Marching Band
-
-
Shaw High School Marching Band Kicks off Fox 8’s Friday Night Touchdown
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Shooter Sharp & The Shootouts
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Frank McComb
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Victory Highway
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Chardon Polka Band
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Abby Normal & The Detroit Lean
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Williams Project
-
Ohio State Marching Band to perform in 2018 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade