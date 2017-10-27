Fox 8 Jukebox: Mentor High School Cardinal Marching Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Oh -- The Mentor High School Marching Band took to the field in the early morning hours to welcome Fox 8's Kenny Crumpton to their stadium. The band has over 250 students this year and is under the direction of Steve Poremba. Kenny spent the morning getting to know the band and getting a sample of this year's music.

