Cleveland Police Chief to suspects involved in off-duty officer attack: ‘Turn yourselves in’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams is urging the suspects involved in a vicious attack on an off-duty officer to turn themselves in.

During Friday's news conference, Chief Williams referred to the suspects as 'cowardly thugs' and told the suspects, 'the men and women on the Cleveland police force are coming after you.'

The attack happened late Thursday night at the Taco Bell at Lee Rd. and Westview Ave. where the officer regularly works security.

Police said the officer, who has not been identified, was in uniform when she was escorting a customer to their car. That's when two people jumped out from behind a dumpster, attacked her, took her gun, and then ran away.

Police said the officer was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center to be treated for facial injuries.

Officers searched the area near the restaurant for several hours using a K-9 but were unable to locate the attackers.

Friday afternoon, Chief Williams asked the entire city to step up and help them find the suspects. 'Anyone out there with information on this cowardly attack call 911. Our dispatchers are waiting for this information.'