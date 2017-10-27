× Car crashes into Cleveland church trying to avoid gunfire; One dead

CLEVELAND– A car crashed into a church on Cleveland’s east side Friday night.

It happened at East 93rd Street and St. Clair Avenue, which is in the Glenville neighborhood. Shots were fired at the vehicle prior to the crash, the Cleveland Division of Police said.

There were injuries from the crash. Initially police reported no one was shot, but later said a man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

He was taken to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

